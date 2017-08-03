Now Playing The Arrow Cast Picks Who Should Give Their Eulogies

Arrow is no stranger to the Grim Reaper, and when you head into a season with almost a dozen characters' lives hanging in the balance between life and death, it's hard to imagine a premiere that doesn't involve some kind of funeral. Even evil masterminds like Malcolm Merlyn (John Barrowman) would surely get a eulogy, right?

The cast of Arrow obviously couldn't say who died on Lian Yu in that massive explosion, but they could tell us who they'd want to give their character's eulogy if the worst should happen.

The popular choice was Oliver (Stephen Amell), with both David Ramsey and Willa Holland choosing everyone's favorite archer as the guy to speak in memory of Diggle and Thea. Katie Cassidy argued that Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) should still give the eulogy at Black Siren's funeral, even though she's a warped Earth 2 version of his real daughter.

Our favorite answer came from Echo Kellum, who plays Curtis Holt. "I think I want the team, collectively, to give his eulogy," Kellum says. "Maybe his husband, Paul, to come in at the end and do like a Boyz II Men song."

Here's hoping we get some sweet slow jamz in Season 6.

Arrow returns to the CW on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)