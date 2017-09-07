The biggest storyline on the Arrow Season 6 agenda right now is, of course, explaining who lived and who died on Lian Yu after Oliver (Stephen Amell) saw the whole island go up in flames. Showrunner Marc Guggenheim has other irons in the Season 6 fire, however, and one of them is a Black Lives Matter topical episode.

"Last year we introduced the idea of doing one topical episode per season," Guggenheim told Collider. "Last year we did gun violence; this year we're going to do another topical episode as well. I really want to tackle Black Lives Matter, and I have a story idea for that, but where exactly that gets slotted -- we just have a range, because we like to give ourselves a little bit of flexibility."

The Season 5 episode Guggenheim is talking about was titled "Spectre of the Gun," and it found various members of Team Arrow on different sides of the gun control issue. It was a noble attempt to start a bipartisan dialogue about an issue that so many Americans feel so passionately about, but it didn't deliver on the one thing TV fans usually want in a topical episode -- the main character taking an actual stance on the issue. Oliver did his best to appease people on both sides of the argument, without ever actually coming out for or against gun control himself.

Black Lives Matter is arguably an even more sensitive topic, and this time around we're not sure Arrow will be able to stay noncommittal about this debate. With Quentin Lance (Paul Blackthorne) being a former cop and Diggle (David Ramsey) and Curtis (Echo Kellum) both being men of color, there's likely going to be some heated discussions in the Arrow Cave about who's right and who's wrong.

If this episode ever does come to fruition, here's hoping Oliver doesn't attempt to straddle the aisle this time around.

Arrow returns to the CW on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.