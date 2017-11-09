Tonight's episode of Arrow was all about fathers and sons, but it also marked the return (and unmasking!) of Vigilante, the mysterious, morally-bankrupt crime-fighter from Season 5.

Vincent Sobel (Clayton Chitty) is officially under that Vigilante mask! If you're asking yourself, "Who the heck is Vincent Sobel?" Don't worry. You're not alone.

Remember that partner of Dinah's (Juliana Harkavay) who was executed right in front of her just as the particle accelerator exploded in Central City? It turns out, she gained her meta cry powers, and he... escaped death? The second the gun went off behind his head the wave from the particle accelerator hit him, which certainly explains his miraculous survival — he instantly heals from any wound — as well as why Vigilante is so gun happy.

Okay we FINALLY see Vigilante without a mask and it's a giant "who the hell is that" #Arrow — Joseph J. Estadt (@JosephEstadt) November 10, 2017

Well damn. I have no idea who the hell that was under the vigilante mask. #Arrow — arya|jon|dany (@StargaryenHouse) November 10, 2017

When push came to shove, Dinah couldn't pull the trigger on him like she thought, and she even opted to let him escape justice, despite disagreeing with his methods.

This is obviously a really juicy new storyline for Dinah, considering this man was more than just her partner, he was the love of her life. In fact, when Oliver (Stephen Amell) first tracked her down, she was on a mission to get revenge on the men who killed him. Now, it looks like he's on a mission to... well, it's unclear what his ultimate endgame is, but it's definitely anti-establishment and anti-corruption.

Meanwhile, Slade (Manu Bennett) also returned in tonight's episode, desperate to find his son. Unfortunately, Joe (Liam Hall) didn't fall far from the tree, and he decided to sign up with Australian intelligence as soon as he was able. Thanks to a mission gone awry, Joe landed himself in prison, leaving Slade and Oliver to bust him out. The only catch? A group of criminals called the Jackals beat them to the punch, kidnapping Joe and holding him hostage.

The one thing you don't want to do when up against a formerly psychotic secret agent? Kidnap his freaking kid.

One incredible fight scene later... Slade was in for a rude awakening. The Jackals didn't kidnap Joe because he was investigating them. They kidnapped him because he's their leader. Like father like son, right?

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.