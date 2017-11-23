Back when we were still learning bit by bit who made it off the island in Arrow's Season 6 premiere, odds were high that Thea Queen (Willa Holland) wouldn't make it out alive. Luckily, her injuries only left her in a deep coma instead of dead.

And then... we kind of never saw her again?

Thea has spent the first half of the season dozing off screen in the hospital, but a Thanksgiving miracle finally saw her return to the land of the fully conscious. Thea is officially out of her coma!

The reason for why she woke up now was a little lame (we just needed to find the right drug combo to wake her up), but her awakening couldn't have come at a better time. Oliver (Stephen Amell) will need her more than ever now that he's officially about to stand trial for being the Green Arrow... again.

The CW's Superhero Crossover: Nazis Crash a Wedding in the Extended Trailer

Cayden James (Michael Emerson) and his nefarious agenda are still a mystery, but he's got it in for the Green Arrow for something to do with his missing son. That quest for revenge is panning out nicely, since his latest attack framed Team Arrow as ruthless vigilantes beating down cops — no need to tell the public they were just goons dressed like cops, right?

His little found footage project forced the public to vote yes on the Anti-Vigilante Bill, ensuring that citizens caught performing acts of vigilantism would face the harshest consequences under the law. This development obviously means terrible things for Oliver's trial and the mounting evidence the FBI has against him.

Next week we'll obviously take a break from the Starling City drama while Oliver and the gang go fight Nazis on Earth X for the four-part crossover, but who's excited to watch Oliver to stand trial a second time for a crime he's totally committed?

Arrow will move to a new time next week for the crossover, airing Monday at 9/8c on The CW.