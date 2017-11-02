With Oliver (Stephen Amell) out of the vigilante game, he was bound to feel a little superfluous eventually, and tonight's episode of Arrow was apparently his breaking point.

Oliver may have done the honorable thing by choosing to be a parent instead of fighting crime in Star City, but Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) definitely did not. In addition to being Oliver's one and only, working nights as Overwatch, and starting a new company, Felicity added hacktivist-hunter to her repertoire tonight.

When Alena (Kacey Rohl) showed up with news that Cayden James (Michael Emerson) — you know, that guy they broke out of ARGUS custody before Helix dropped Felicity like a bad habit? — had gone off the deep end with a plan that will kill four percent of the world's population, there wasn't much Felicity could do but sign on to help. Unfortunately, even though there were almost 300 million people's lives hanging in the balance, Felicity turned down Oliver's offer to be her muscle, leading to some seriously unfortunate events. Namely, Oliver blowing off her rejection and showing up to save the day anyway (read as: accidentally kicking the crap out of the people Felicity needed help from).

Meanwhile, Black Siren (Katie Cassidy) wasn't content sitting on the bench when mass murder was on the table, so naturally she made herself busy working for Cayden James. His plan? To literally break the Internet. In the end, Felicity went out into the field to stop James' evil plan of destroying the world wide web, while Oliver stayed put in the bunker on comms.

Knowing Arrow was going to let this Helix plot from Season 5 carry over on into Season 6, it's a bit of a relief that Cayden James wasn't caught and put away quite yet. Not only has he brought with him a new mystery (what the heck is Arclight?), he's also a new kind of villain for the show. A hacker with a deadly agenda and no scruples about mass murder isn't something Team Arrow has had to deal with in the long term yet, so he's sure to create some interesting new storylines for Season 6.

Plus, his alliance with Black Siren is making us desperate for a redemption arc where she inevitably starts working with Team Arrow to take him down from the inside. We can dream, can't we?

