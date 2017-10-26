You know what's nuts? If you actually count backwards to the episode Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and Felicity Smoak (Emily Bett Rickards) first broke off their engagement, Arrow fans have withstood 610 days of this Olicity breakup. That's pretty freaking brutal. We've done our time though, and now Oliver and Felicity are officially back together; may they never break up because of a secret love child ever again.

Ironically enough, William (Jack Moore) played a huge part in their decision to give things between them another chance in tonight's episode.

After giving up his title as Green Arrow, Oliver had way more time to dedicate to being a father. The only problem was being a dad meant helping out with stuff like math tests and quadratic equations, which we all know is not Oliver's strong suit.

Thanks to some great advice from Felicity — not to mention some stellar tutoring — William managed to get an A on his math test, which was more than just a win for him. Even though Oliver couldn't help directly with the problem at hand, he did manage to provide the necessary support to help his son help himself, which is what being a parent is all about.

Once he made that realization, it was a pretty easy next step to show up at Felicity's loft and give her a key to his place. Seeing how much William liked Felicity and how much help she could provide in the whole parenting thing showed Oliver that there wasn't ever going to be a good or bad time to pick back up with his romantic life. There was just now.

Ultimately, this reconciliation didn't feel like an epic, overblown romantic reunion, it just felt like an inevitable meeting of the minds, which was kind of perfect. Fans have been through so much drama and heartbreak where this couple is concerned already, they didn't need a huge, climactic "getting back together" arc. Slow and steady is much more Olicity's pace anyway.

Now that we can stop worrying about that ship though, we can start worrying about what the hell Diggle (David Ramsey) is injecting himself with to stop his arm tremor. Nerve damage doesn't just go away, which means he's medicating with something pretty nasty to make sure he's on his game as the Green Arrow.

This can only end badly for both Diggle and Oliver. Oy vey!

Arrow airs Thursdays at 9/8c on The CW.