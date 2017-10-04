We already know that the four-way crossover between Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl and Legends of Tomorrow will play host to the long awaited WestAllen wedding, but it may prove to be even more romantic than we thought. And it may focus on someone we didn't think it would.

According to Arrow executive producer Wendy Mericle, the crossover is "really Oliver's (Stephen Amell) story... It's Oliver and one other character in the Arrow-verse's story. It really explores the question of true love, and what does that look like? It's emotionally really compelling, and you're going to be surprised by what he learns and how he learns it and who he learns it from. It's pretty crazy stuff, I'm not going to lie."

Oliver going on an emotional journey to explore the question of true love? Does that sound like the perfect set up for Olicity or what? Given that Oliver and Felicity (Emily Bett Rickards) will likely be guests at Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) wedding, here's hoping those wedding vibes will remind them of the not-so-distant past when they were in love and engaged to be married.

Arrow premieres Thursday, Oct. 12th at 9/8c on The CW.