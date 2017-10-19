An old friend is headed to Star City in this week's episode of Arrow, but we might want to put him squarely in the enemy category after watching this exclusive sneak peek.

Amidst the media frenzy of his Green Arrow photo, Oliver (Stephen Amell) still somehow finds the time to host a press conference in the city's warehouse district with a few foreign investors. That press conference soon turns into a war zone, however, when gunfire starts to rain down on the group.

Poor Oliver isn't even able to attempt any heroics, since interference on his part would definitely out him as a vigilante.

The worst part though? This attack seems to have been engineered by none other than Anatoly (David Nykl), Oliver's Bratva brother and presumed ally. What the heck, Anatoly?! If this is how Oliver's allies behave... we'd hate to see what his enemies have planned this year.

