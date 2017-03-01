Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Curtis (Echo Kellum) is a man with a plan on Wednesday's Arrow.

Having realized his brain will always be more powerful than his brawn, Curtis has decided to put a greater focus on his gadgetry invention going forward -- including the two mini-drones he shows off to Rene (Rick Gonzalez) in this exclusive sneak peek.

"So what? You can't handle yourself on the field, you've got to give yourself a pair of balls?" Rene says in this exclusive sneak peek, before realizing, "That was too harsh, wasn't it?"

But as Curtis explains, the autonomous drones aren't just a way for him to improve his vigilante game. They're also a means to hopefully reunite Curtis with his estranged husband.

Arrow bosses on tackling guns and when they'll reveal Prometheus

While Curtis appears incredibly confident that his plan will work, Rene seems more than a little dubious of its success rate. And to be perfectly honest, we're with Rene. Something tells us the "two birds, one stone" approach doesn't exactly apply to fixing your vigilante skills and your marriage simultaneously.

Arrow airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.

