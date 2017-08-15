Now Playing The Arrow Cast Picks Who Should Give Their Eulogies

The streets of Star City are about to get a new criminal mastermind when Arrow returns for Season 6.

While Oliver (Stephen Amell) deals with the fallout from potentially watching all of his friends die a fiery death on Lian Yu, Ricardo Diaz (Kirk Acevedo) will be making his grand entrance into Star City's criminal underbelly. Acevedo, a 12 Monkeys and Fringe favorite, has been tapped for a season-long recurring role according to Deadline.

Die hard fans will know that Ricardo Diaz is actually an alias for Richard Dragon, one of the Green Arrow's villains from the comics.

According to the character description for Diaz, he is an ex-con recently released from prison for crimes he did not commit. He's now hellbent on taking over the city's criminal underworld with the help of some master combat skills.

Here's hoping Oliver has been brushing up on his hand-to-hand.

Arrow returns to the CW on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.