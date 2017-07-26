We still don't know the fate of several members of Team Arrow but there's no question that Oliver Queen (Stephen Amell) and John Diggle (David Ramsey) will be alive and kicking when Arrow returns for Season 6 this fall. However, their relationship will look slightly different now that Diggle has some secrets of his own.

"We're gonna see a different Diggle this year and we're gonna see a role-reversal. He's gonna be dealing with some real secrets," Ramsey told TV Guide. Now it looks like Oliver will have to be the one to bring the darkness out of his friend. "He will become the mentor, I think. Diggle needs him now."

As Diggle struggles down a darker path, Dinah (Juliana Harkavy) is finally embracing her role as the new Black Canary. This season, she'll take on Black Siren and others in the very spandex she made fun of while also integrating herself more into the team.

"I'm just excited to explore her interest in other people for the first time," Juliana Harkavy said. "She's not out for justice for herself, personally. She wants to help the people in her city...She wants to help her team and she is letting people help her for the first time."

Arrow returns to the CW on Thursday, Oct. 12 at 9/8c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)