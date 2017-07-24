Every year, Arrow gets a new, super compelling villain to face off against Oliver (Stephen Amell) and Team Arrow. All these baddies have different motives and methods, but if you look closely, you'll realize they all have one thing in common: They're all dudes.

While we'd love to take that as evidence that women are just naturally better people than men, we all know that's not true. Starling City has had its fair share of femme fatales from The Huntress (Jessica Elise De Gouw) to China White (Kelly An Hu) to psychotic little Isabell (Summer Glau). Still, we haven't seen a woman be the big bad yet, so isn't it about time Arrow got itself a serious female villain?

The cast certainly thinks so.

"I would love some of that," Willa Holland told TV Guide. "I always love seeing strong, independent females, good or bad."

The DC Universe is ripe with potential villains to incorporate, so there's no telling which female antagonist Arrow could or would incorporate if they decided to go down that path.

As interesting as a fresh, new face would be though, David Ramsey has other ideas about which woman he'd like to see challenge Oliver this year. "There's been so much that Willa -- or Thea -- has experienced. I would love, I always thought that she had an axe to grind. What would that be like? A family member being the villain?"

We got a peek at a darker Thea in Season 4, when she was under the effect of the Lazarus Pit, but we haven't seen much of that violent nature in a while. It's no secret that Arrow Season 5 woefully underutilized Thea, so at this point we'd love to see her go dark if only to get more screen time for her.

Arrow returns Thursday, Oct. 12th at 9/8c on The CW.

