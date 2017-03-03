It's "hasta la vista, baby" for Arnold Schwarzenegger with regard to his hosting duties on The New Celebrity Apprentice. The muscle man is quitting his gig as host of NBC's reality program, he told Empire.

"I learned a lot, I had a great time, it was a really great opportunity," Schwarzenegger said. "But under the circumstances I don't want to do it again."

And what are those circumstances? Well, think something orange with small hands. That's right, president Donald Trump, who serves as an executive producer on the series and previously served as the show's host, is the reason Arnie is saying no more.

"It's not about the show," Schwarzenegger said. "Because everyone I ran into came up to me and said 'I love the show... but I turned it off because as soon as I read Trump's name I'm outta there!'"

Donald Trump slams New Celebrity Apprentice ratings

There has been some backlash against The Celebrity Apprentice since it was revealed that Trump would remain an executive producer, even after he took office. The campaign Grab Your Wallet -- which organized a boycott of The New Celebrity Apprentice -- said six of the show's 12 corporate sponsors have pulled out from participating next season, according to The Wrap, and though none cite Trump as their excuse, the campaign's organizer says it's obvious that Trump is the reason for the departures.

Ratings have also been down for The Celebrity Apprentice, which wasn't lost on the increasingly needy Trump. The president took time out of the National Prayer service to slam Schwarzenegger and the Apprentice's ratings without Trump, and attacked Arnold directly on Twitter for the lagging numbers. Arnold responded by telling Trump he should focus on more important things, you know, because he's president and all.

This season of The New Celebrity Apprentice wrapped up on Feb. 13, with Matt Iseman winning.