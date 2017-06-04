Today's One Love Manchester tribute concert has been filled with emotional performances, thoughtful tributes, and a touching amount of perseverance and collective love.

Joining sets from artists such as Marcus Mumford, Take That, Robbie Williams, Pharrell Williams, Miley Cyrus, and Niall Horan, Ariana Grande paid tribute to those who were lost after the bomb attack that followed her concert at Manchester Arena by donning a One Love Manchester sweatshirt and clasping hands with her backup dancers before breaking into performances of "Be Alright" and "Break Free."

Grande also shared the stage with Vanessa Monet to perform "Better Days" and joined the Black-Eyed Peas on-stage for an especially timely rendition of their 2003 hit "Where is the Love?" which seemingly drew tears from the artist, who organized the show to benefit the victims of the Manchester bombing on May 22.

The crowd, who raised posters dedicated to the "angels" whose lives were taken, joined Grande and the Black-Eyed Peas in raising heart signs throughout the arena.

Grande also ushered in artists like Little Mix and Imogen Heap, while Stevie Wonder was featured in a video segment where, while strumming his keyboard declared, "Love is truly the key, I don't care what ethnicity you are, what religion you are. Love really is the way and anyone who tries to say things of destruction have anything to do with God or Allah is wrong."

Perhaps the most emotional moment of the evening happened when Grande joined the Parrs Wood High School Choir for a tearful performance of "My Everything."

"Tonight is all about love, am I right?" said Grande, before sharing the stage with Mac Miller for a performance of her hit "The Way."

"I want to thank you for coming together, and being so strong," Grande later told the crowd. "And unified. I think the kind of love you're displaying is the kind of medicine the world needs now."

Indeed, that seemed to be the shared sentiment of the showcase, which felt more celebratory than grievous. Even as Grande talked about her conversation with the mother of 15-year-old Olivia Campbell-Hardy, who was killed in the attack, she said she had to redesign the set list to accommodate her assurance that "Olivia wouldn't have wanted [me to cry]. She would've wanted to hear the hits."

Katy Perry, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, and Liam Gallagher also contributed to the musical message, with Bieber leading a memorial chant of love, honor, and determination to rise above hate and fear. Grande then ushered in her fellow performers to stand in solidarity with her during a rendition of "One Last Time," before saying through tears, "Manchester I love you with all my heart. I love you so, so much" and delivering a gutting rendition of "Somewhere Over the Rainbow."