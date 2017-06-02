Those who can't make it to Ariana Grande's special benefit concert in Manchester, England will now be able to see it on TV. On Friday, Good Morning America revealed that ABC plans to air the One Love Manchester event across ABC and Freeform.

The actual concert takes place Sunday at 2/1c with proceeds benefiting the victims of the bombing attack on May 22. Alongside Grande, performers include Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Pharrell Williams, Usher, Niall Horan and Take That.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, a one-hour ABC special will air on Sunday after the NBA finals, but viewers can catch the full concert on Freeform live that afternoon. Viewers are advised to check their local listings.