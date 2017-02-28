Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Archie Panjabi is hopping from one network drama to another.

The former star of The Good Wife and current member of the Blindspot crew has booked a lead role on a Fox untitled drama pilot that covers the fallout from a sexual assault on a college campus, according to Deadline.

The pilot, from Up in the Air screenwriter Sheldon Turner, is set at a prestigious Illinois university where an alleged sexual assault by a star football player rocks the campus. It will look at the power and influence of football boosters, the college administration and the student body as they clash over the truth and aftermath of the assault.

Blindspot: Who's going to die?

Panjabi will play a special crisis consultant bought on to help with the scandal. She'll co-star with Austin Stowell, the Junior Counsel of the university who is tasked with handling the assault.

The news confirms that Panjabi's run on Blindspot -- where she plays the head of a secret NSA division -- is only for a season. Could her character be the big death on Blindspot that was teased to us last month?