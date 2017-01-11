

Fox has debuted another trailer for APB, a new series starring Weeds' Justin Kirk as a billionaire who infuses a Chicago police precinct with millions of dollars in order to create a tech-savvy department and solve the murder of his best friend.

It is not to be confused with Pure Genius, the CBS drama about a billionaire to creates a state-of-the-art hospital using cutting edge technology to save lives and cure his own illness. However, like Pure Genius, APB -- which was inspired by true events and hails from Burn Notice creator Matt Nix -- features technology that is currently available or at least in development.

See more news from TCA

The series aims to "present an optimistic vision of what policing can be" said executive producer Len Wiseman during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter press tour Wednesday.

"Part of it is not trying to whitewash anything, but to say, 'Hey, if we get together and we really engage with these things and we put some resources into this, there's something that we can do that's not just dreary pessimistic all the time," Wiseman said.

APB premieres Monday, Feb. 6 at 9/8c on Fox.