Antonia Gorga, the mother of Teresa Giudice and Joe Gorga who made several appearances on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, has died, Us Weekly reports. She was 66 years old and the cause of death has not been made public.

A source tells Us that Teresa, who had been by her mother's side in the hospital, is "inconsolable."

"This is a very hard time for Teresa," the source says. "She was very close with her mother."

When news of her mother's death broke on Saturday, Giudice posted a tribute on Instagram, thanking fans for their support. "My mother was a very cherished part of our family and she'll be deeply missed," the post read in part. "Each and every one of your messages of love & support are so appreciated. Give her eternal rest O Lord and may your light shine on her forever."

On Sunday, she added another family photo with the caption "I miss my mommy so much."