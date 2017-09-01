As a nine-year-old kid from Compton, winning an Emmy seemed like a faraway dream for Anthony Anderson, but come Sept. 17, it might become a reality. He's nominated for two awards, including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Comedy Series for his work on ABC's black-ish, on which he also serves as executive producer.

Though he's been nominated before (first in 2015 and then twice more in 2016), this year could be his year after earning critical acclaim for moving episodes like "Lemons," which offered up a multifaceted take on the 2016 election.

"It would be a very humbling experience to receive an Emmy," Anderson told TV Guide, explaining that the award would not only mean a lot to him, but to his mother Doris Hancox, an aspiring actress who put her dreams on hold after becoming teen mother. Anderson credits her for inspiring him to get into acting after watching her in a production of the Lorraine Hansberry classic, A Raisin in the Sun, as a child.

"To win an Emmy would be an honor and I would honor my mother with it... It's because of her that I do what I do today," he added.

The actor started out with unnamed roles on shows like The Wayans Bros. and JAG, before going on to star in such films as Barbershop and My Baby's Daddy, and on shows like Law & Order and the self-titled, All About the Andersons.

However, black-ish marks his most critically acclaimed role to date, earning him multiple Emmy nominations and his first Golden Globe nomination in 2017.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards airs Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8/7c on CBS.

