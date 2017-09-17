In a surprise upset, Ann Dowd took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

She beat out Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Ann Dowd (The Handmaid's Tale), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

"I think this is a dream," she said during her emotional speech. " I've been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don't have the words for it."

This is her first win and second nomination. She was also nominated this year for Oustanding Guest Actress in a Drama for her work in The Leftovers.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)