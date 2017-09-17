Now Playing Sean Spicer Showed Up at the Emmys

In a surprise upset, Ann Dowd took home the award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

She beat out Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things), Uzo Aduba (Orange Is the New Black), Chrissy Metz (This Is Us), Samira Wiley (The Handmaid's Tale), and Thandie Newton (Westworld).

"I think this is a dream," she said during her incredibly emotional speech. " I've been acting for a long time and that this should happen now, I don't have the words for it."

But what really got fans talking was the way she said, "Hulu," which sounded more like hew-loo in her accent.

The way Ann Dowd pronounced @hulu was possibly the most precious moment on TV #Emmys #HandmaidsTale — Amber Vogts (@Bazambas) September 18, 2017

When Ann Dowd says "Hulu" pic.twitter.com/GWwYiDnfeX — Yanick Saila-Ngita (@wunderkind87) September 18, 2017

Ann Dowd said "Hulu" like Pegeen said "Yul Ulu" in AUNTIE MAME. #emmys pic.twitter.com/DNzHqBWJ94 — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) September 18, 2017



This is her first win and second nomination. She was also nominated this year for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama for her work in The Leftovers.

(Full Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)