Things certainly seem to be going well at Turner. The TBS comedy Angie Tribeca has been renewed for a fourth season, while TNT's family crime drama Animal Kingdom will be back for Season 3. The news was announced Thursday ahead of the network's panels at the Television Critics Association summer press tour.

The new 10-episode season of Angie Tribeca, which is slated to debut in 2018, will see the addition of Emmy Award winner Bobby Cannavale (Boardwalk Empire) in a self-proclaimed "shameless attempt to grab some much-deserved awards attention." Created by Nancy and Steve Carell and starring Rashida Jones, the series is the first TBS comedy to earn a fourth season. According to Turner, it has seen two consecutive seasons of growth among adults 18-49.

Over on TNT, Animal Kingdom is based on the 2010 Australian film of the same name and stars Ellen Barkin, Scott Speedman, Shawn Hatosy, Ben Robson, Jake Weary and Finn Cole. Set in Southern California, it follows the Cody family who finance their lavish lifestyle with criminal acts. The series is averaging 4.8 million viewers per episode across all TNT platforms. New episodes are currently airing Tuesdays at 9/8c, with the season finale set for Aug. 29. Season 3 will arrive in 2018.