The Little Women reboot for The CW may have gotten scrapped last year, but you can still look forward to a mini-series remake on BBC One in the near future.

So far, the only name attached to the project is Angela Lansbury, who is in talks to play the well-to-do Aunt March, according to Deadline. Fans of the novel will know that this is picture perfect casting, given that Aunt March is the stern, yet generous relative of the March girls.

Still, Aunt March isn't exactly a central figure in the story (she mostly just swans off to Europe with Amy and then leaves her gigantic mansion to Jo), so we'll be interested to see who else manages to snag a role in this mini-series. Kicking off casting with a Brit could mean BBC will stay inside the rather limited pool of UK actors, but that could feel a bit inauthentic for this American tale.

The mini-series will stay true to the novel, set during the Civil War and following the lives (and one unfortunate death) of the March siblings. The adaptation will have three parts, allowing more time for a deeper dive into the narrative than the 1994 film, which starred Winona Ryder, Kirsten Dunst and Susan Sarandon.