Andy Cohen can now add "dating guru" to his long list of careers. The prolific TV personality is hosting and executive-producing Fox's rebooted version of Love Connection this summer, where Cohen guides strangers through stories of their blind dates in the hopes that, in the end, one couple will decide to make a real go of it. But in one episode, the person seated besides Cohen wasn't a total stranger, but one of Cohen's longtime acquaintances, Real Housewife of New York Ramona Singer.

"I said to [Fox], I go, 'Can we just have one Housewife on?' And they said yeah," Cohen tells TVGuide.com. "And so we grabbed Ramona and we set her up with a former firefighter, a guy who's a punching champion of California. There are some funny dates."

Add Boy Band to your Watchlist now!

During Ramona's upcoming appearance, the RHONY star showed off her signature cagey attitude, attempting to be coy as to whether or not she kissed one of her three suitors on a date. Because Cohen knows Ramona so well, he was able to pick up on what went down and hilariously called out the reality star for trying to cover up the kiss.

Behavior like that is probably why Cohen automatically thought of Ramona when he got the go-ahead to invite a Housewife on Love Connection. "Out of all the single Housewives, we wanted someone from New York because New York is on right now and New York has the most single girls," Cohen said. "We just knew that Ramona would be hilarious. She loves dating and she's frisky, as she says."

In addition to Ramona, Love Connection will feature a wide range of contestants, including gay couples, interracial couples and elderly couples. "It was really important to me that we included a much more diverse array of contestants in the new version of Love Connection. It's 2017," Cohen said. "And the great thing for me was, I didn't even have to really ask for it. Fox just wanted it from the beginning. Fox is all about diversity. It's really fun."

Love Connection airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Fox.