Andrew Kreisberg, who was an executive producer on all four of the CW's Arrowverse series, has been fired by Warner Bros. TV following allegations of sexual harassment.

"After a thorough investigation, Warner Bros. Television Group has terminated Andrew Kreisberg's employment, effective immediately," Warner Bros. said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "Greg Berlanti will assume additional responsibilities on both The Flash, where he will work closely with executive producer/co-showrunner Todd Helbing, and Supergirl, where he will work closely with executive producers/co-showrunners Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller. We remain committed to providing a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions."

Kreisberg was suspended earlier this month after 19 people (15 women and four men) accused him of sexual harassment that included unwanted kissing and touching. Kreisberg was most closely involved with Supergirl and The Flash, but also was an executive producer on Arrow, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and the CW Seed's Vixen. His overall deal with Warner Bros. has also been terminated.

Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who head Berlanti Productions, the company that produces all of the CW's superhero shows, released the following joint statement: "Warner Bros. Television Group recently concluded its investigation into the allegations against Andrew Kreisberg. We encouraged and supported this investigation, we believe and support the individuals who came forward, and we agree with the studio's decision. Nothing is more important to us than the safety and well-being of all our colleagues — co-workers, crew and staff alike."

