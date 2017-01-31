Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Comedian-actor Amy Schumer defended her cousin, New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, after Donald Trump mocked the senator's crying at a press conference Monday following Trump's ban on Muslim refugees.

"I know Chuck Schumer and he cannot act, trust me," Amy wrote in an Instagram post Tuesday. "He can barely smile on cue. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice."

Trump called the senator "fake tears Schumer" and poked fun at the technical difficulties experienced after Sen. Schumer got emotional with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi at a rally against the ban.

Celebrities join Women's Marches across the country

"This is what he was thinking about at 6:21 a.m.," Amy Schumer wrote in her post. "A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn't letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together."

Schumer has been increasingly political as of late, taking on a central spot in the Women's March inauguration weekend. She's also joined forces with her cousin Sen. Chuck Schumer to advocate for gun control, a move prompted in part by shooting deaths in Louisiana that occurred during a showing of her movie Trainwreck in 2015.