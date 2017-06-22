Saturday Night Live might be done for the season, but veterans Amy Poehler and Seth Meyers resurrected their old "Weekend Update" bit "Really!?!" on Wednesday's Late Night.

As it turns out, the scandal surrounding the Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar (in which the titular, doomed character is made to resemble Donald Trump) was just too good of an opportunity to not apply their signature incredulous wit.

"I commend you," Poehler told the pro-Trump protesters. "If you want to change this country, you just can't sit around your house and yell at the TV. You have to get out there and yell at a play. Really!?!"

"You know what? You've made actors so upset that Daniel Day-Lewis has quit now!" she added.

For his part, Meyers focused in on how the play wasn't offensive towards Trump, but to Caesar. "Caesar was beloved by the Roman Empire. To put it another way, he won the popular vote," he said. "The only thing Caesar and Trump have in common is they both have casinos named after them."

But politics aside, the main thing this bit has us thinking about is why Poehler isn't on our TV screens more often. Really!?!