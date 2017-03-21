As the sparrows flock back to San Juan Capistrano, so do the stars of CBS past.

Amy Brenneman, who spent six years as the star and co-creator of the CBS drama Judging Amy, is returning to CBS to star in the drama pilot The Get, according to Deadline. Brenneman is the latest former CBS star to be recruited for the network's pilot season.

The Get follows a group of hard-working internet journalists who do anything they can to uncover injustices in this world of anything-goes reporting. Brenneman will play Ellen, a reporter who uses unconventional -- and possibly questionable -- methods to get the story. Brad Garrett, Emayatzy Corinealdi, Alex Fitzalan, Jeananne Goossen and Michael Rady were previously cast in the pilot.

Brenneman heads to network television after spending three season on HBO's The Leftovers. As the star of Judging Amy, Brenneman was nominated for an Emmy three times, and racked up two more Emmy nominations for her role in NYPD Blue. She also starred in Shonda Rhimes' Grey's Anatomy spin-off Private Practice.

Other previous CBS stars to get the call for CBS pilot season include Person of Interest's Jim Caviezel, Criminal Minds' Shemar Moore, Unforgettable's Poppy Montgomery and The Good Wife's Alan Cumming.

