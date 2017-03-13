Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

More like America's Next Top Talent.

Former America's Next Top Model host and inventor of the smize Tyra Banks will take over as host of America's Got Talent in Season 12.

America's Got Talent judge Howie Mandel announced the news on Sunday night with a tweet.



Banks then confirmed, tweeting "TyTy is the new host of #AGT."



"Since I was a little girl, I've been obsessed with grandiose acts and performers who make the seemingly impossible possible. I love how AGT brings that feeling into everyone's home, capturing the best of people who come out and give it their all to make those big, fierce and outrageous dreams come true," Banks said in a statement. "I look forward to connecting with the dreamers, having fun and giving hugs and words of encouragement when needed. And maybe I'll get one or two performers to smize for the audience!"

Banks is replacing Nick Cannon, who quit last month after NBC threatened to fire him over racially charged jokes he made in a Showtime stand-up special.

She was last seen as a guest advisor on The New Celebrity Apprentice. America's Next Top Model returned in December on VH-1 with new host Rita Ora, though Banks is still an executive producer.

America's Got Talent returns this summer.