A winner has been crowned!

Darci Lynne took home America's Got Talent's million dollar prize, beating out pint-sized singer Angelica Hale, who came in second place.

Kid ventriloquist Darci Lynne won hearts over with her unique act which combines puppetry, comedy and music. The 12-year-old received a direct pass to the live shows when Mel B hit the Golden Buzzer back in May.

"I think you're gonna win," Cowell told her ahead of the finale.

Mandy Harvey, Sarah and Hero, Light Balance, Angelica Hale and Darci Lynne all made it to the top five. From there they were dwindled down as Tyra revealed who America voted for. Sarah and Hero, the feel-good twosome that Simon saved earlier in the competition from elimination, left in fifth place. Deaf singer Mandy Harvey went next along with dance troupe Light Balance -- leaving the adorable Angelica Hale to go against Darci in the cutest final-two pairing in America's Got Talent history.

Darci Lynne now walks away with $1 million in prize money and will headline her own show in Las Vegas.