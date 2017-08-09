Seal chose a great week to be a guest judge on America's Got Talent. Tuesday night's episode featured two of the youngest (and happiest) performers in the competition.

Artyon and Paige, who are 8 and 9 years old respectively, took the stage to perform a dance routine to the Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes classic "(I've Had) The Time of My Life," as seen in the movie Dirty Dancing. The duo chose the song because "it's America's Got Talent" and "this is the time of our lives." To paraphrase Cher (Alicia Silverstone) in Clueless, they're giving me a toothache.

That infectious joy translated into an adorable routine that left the judges amazed. No, really...

Any performance that makes Simon Cowell gush like he's tasting chocolate for the first time definitely deserves a pass to the live shows.

