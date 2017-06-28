Tuesday night's America's Got Talent saw one contestant looking for a second chance.

At 14 years old, Johnny Manuel was signed to a record contract and even got to tour with NSYNC as an opening act. "As a kid, I thought I was gonna take off and see the stars," the Flint, Michigan native explained to Simon Cowell.

Unfortunately for him, things fell through and his career didn't take off the way he had hoped. When asked what he hoped would come from appearing on the NBC reality series, he responded, "I hope I'm finally able to be myself and present myself and my music to the world."

He went on to perform a stunning rendition of Whitney Houston's classic "I Have Nothing" which took judges Heidi Klum, Mel B., Howie Mandel and Cowell by surprise. the performance even touched host Tyra Banks who said, "Whitney hears you, honey."

America's Got Talent airs Tuesday nights at 8/7 on NBC.