Getting a shout out from DJ Khaled on social media sounds cool and everything, but a Golden Buzzer? Well, that's a major bless up.

During America's Got Talent's qualifier rounds on Tuesday, the hitmaker dropped by as a guest judge to help cut the top 20 competitors down to just seven for the upcoming live shows. While many impressed, only one performer received the ultimate props, that coveted Golden Buzzer, and that person was a singer-songwriter named Chase Goehring.

The 21-year-old, who sounds a heck of a lot like Ed Sheeran, performed an original song titled "Acapella," which included a reference to his "ginger" hair. It was enough to get him through to the live shows, plus a standing ovation and high praise from Khaled. "You're on your way to [becoming] a star. This show and this stage is gon' make you a...superstar," he dramatically told the unknown musician before hitting the Golden Buzzer.

If the guitar and red hair didn't already inspire comparisons to Sheeran, playing "Castle on the Hill" as Goehring celebrated his advancement to the next round certainly did.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.