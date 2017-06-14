With a name like America's Got Talent, it shouldn't come as a surprise when extremely talented individuals show up on the reality competition series. However, no one would have guessed that 16-year-old Christian Guardino would come out swinging with a voice like a seasoned R&B singer.

His rendition of the Jackson 5's "Who's Loving You" blew the judges away, even earning him a Golden Buzzer from Howie Mandel. Introduced in Season 9, the buzzer gives the recipient an automatic pass to the live semi-finals and can only be used once by a judge.

All the more amazing is the fact that the resilient teen used to be blind. At six months old, doctors told his mom he would eventually lose his sight completely. However, at age 12, experimental gene therapy helped him regain his vision. Now, he's headed to AGT's semi-finals.

America's Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on NBC.