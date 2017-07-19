Angelica Hale may only be nine years old, but the young singer earned herself a Golden Buzzer on America's Got Talent this week.

Although Hale admitted she was a little nervous before the performance, she didn't appear so at all once she began performing a powerful cover of Alicia Keys' "Girl on Fire."

The song means a lot to Hale, who suffered from a bacterial infection that nearly fatally damaged her kidneys when she was four. She went on to receive a kidney transplant from her mother, according to Hale's website. Now, Hale performs around the country raising money for the hospitals where she recovered from the infection.

"I wanted to become like [popular singers], but instead of doing it for something else, I did it for raising money for the hospitals," Hale explained in a video on her website. "I won't forget my experience in my hospital because that is kind of like a centerpiece in my life."

Guest judge Chris Hardwick was particularly blown away by Hale's talent and stage presence. "You are unbelievable!" Hardwick exclaimed before pressing his Golden Buzzer.