American Vandal, Netflix's uproarious true crime parody that had audiences last month asking "who drew the d---s?" will return for an eight-episode second season in 2018, the streaming service announced Thursday.

Season 1 of the Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda-created series covers the aftermath of a high school prank in which 27 cars belonging to faculty members were defaced with crude drawings of penises. Senior class clown Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) is expelled for the crime, but something doesn't sit right with sophomore Peter Maldonado (Tyler Alvarez), who launches investigation to discover if Dylan was truly the one who did it.

A brief announcement teaser with voiceover by Alvarez asks if a person can be "born above the law" while the camera pans over a yearbook of new kids including Halen Goldenberg, Abby Kessler, Ted Hu"and most ominously, Ben Callahan. The storyline for Season 2 was not revealed, but judging from the designation as "Season #2," it may have something to do with poop.

Season 1 of American Vandal is now streaming on Netflix.