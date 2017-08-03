Netflix is dipping back into the true crime well, albeit with a major twist.

The streaming service has announced the addition of the satirical true crime series American Vandal to its upcoming lineup. From co-creators Tony Yacenda (Pillow Talking) and Daniel Perrault (Honest Trailers) and showrunner Dan Lagana (Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous), the first season debuts Friday, September 15. Over the course of eight half-hour episodes, it will explore what happens in the wake of a high school prank that leaves several faculty members' cars vandalized with phallic imagery.

The ensuing investigation of this senseless tragedy will go balls deep in order to uncover the truth about who drew the dicks. It is documented by a sophomore student, who believes that senior and "known dick-drawer" Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) may have been expelled unfairly. Produced by CBS Television, Funny or Die and 3Arts, the series also stars Tyler Alvarez, Griffin Gluck, Camille Hyde, Eduardo Franco, Jessica Juarez, Lou Wilson, Camille Ramsey, Calum Worthy and G Hannelius.

American Vandal premieres Friday, September 15 on Netflix.