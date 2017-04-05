American Nina Warrior announced its first ever celebrity edition Wednesday, and the cast is pretty nuts.

Arrow's Stephen Amell will trade in his salmon ladder for the floating steps and compete against Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough, Parenthood's Erika Christensen, Today's Natalie Morales, comedian Nikki Glaser, actress Mena Suvari, former Yankees player Nick Swisher, comedian Jeff Dye and Olympic decathlon and heptathon champion Ashton Eaton.

Each of the celebrities will be paired with an accomplished ninja who will help coach the competitor through the process: Kacy Catanzaro with Amell, Daniel Gil with Hough, Flip Rodriguez with Christensen, Grant McCartney with Morales, Jessie Graff with Glaser, Natalie Duran with Suvari, Drew Drechsel with Swisher, Meagan Martin with Dye, and Kevin Bull with Eaton.

American Ninja Warrior's celebrity edition will air as part of NBC's Red Nose Day programming. The special episode will kick off the night on Thursday, May 25 at 8/7c on NBC, followed by a special episode of Running Wild with Bear Grylls at 9/8c and The Red Nose Day Special, which will feature the Love Actually sequel, at 10/9c.