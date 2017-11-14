The 2017 American Music Awards will air live this Sunday, Nov. 19, at 8/7c on ABC, and it's shaping up to be a must-see event.

Music's top fan-voted award show will be hosted by black-ish's Tracee Ellis Ross, dick clark productions and ABC revealed Tuesday, a very special turn of events since Ellis Ross' mother, iconic singer Diana Ross, will be receiving the American Music Award for Lifetime Achievement and taking the stage for a rare performance.

If that's not enough to get you to tune in, there are plenty of other selling points. Christina Aguilera will be paying tribute to Whitney Houston and the mega-hit soundtrack to Houston's movie The Bodyguard on its 25th anniversary, so if you've ever wanted to hear Aguilera's powerful pipes take on "I Will Always Love You," here's your chance.

Other confirmed performers include Lady Gaga, Shawn Mendes, Nick Jonas, BTS, Alessia Cara & Zedd, Kelly Clarkson, Selena Gomez, Niall Horan, Imagine Dragons & Khalid, Demi Lovato, P!NK, Portugal. The Man, and Hailee Steinfeld & Alesso ft. Florida Georgia Line & watt. Additionally, Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line will perform an exclusive encore American Music Awards for Xfinity TV customers, which will be available following the show on Xfinity On Demand.

Diana Ross and Tracee Ellis Ross Photo: Albert L. Ortega, Getty Images

Nominees for the fan-voted awards include the Chainsmokers, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars and Ed Sheeran for Artist of the Year; James Arthur, Julia Michaels, Niall Horan, Post Malone and Rae Sremmurd for New Artist of the Year; "Closer" by the Chainsmokers and Halsey, "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee featuring Justin Bieber and "Shape of You" by Ed Sheeran for Favorite Pop/Rock Song; and Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris and Carrie Underwood for Favorite Female Country Artist. Bruno Mars leads all nominees with eight nods. The full list of nominees can be found here.

Voting is now closed for all categories except Artist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year. Fans can vote at billboard.com/amas or theamas.com/vote or by posting a tweet that includes the nominee's name or Twitter handle, the category name and the hashtag #AMAs. Voting for Artist of the Year closes Thursday, November 16 at 11:59:59 p.m. ET. Voting for New Artist of the Year and Collaboration of the Year will close on Sunday, November 19 at 8:59:59 p.m. ET, one hour into the live broadcast.

The 2017 American Music Awards air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles Sunday, Nov. 16 at 8/7c on ABC. They can be streamed live via Hulu, Playstation Vue, the ABC app or Sling with the Broadcast Extra option if you live in these metro areas.