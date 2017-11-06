American Idol 2.0 is coming to ABC this spring — March 11, to be exact.

The revival of the singing competition that was once the biggest show on television will feature new judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan. Ryan Seacrest will return as host. Seacrest announced the premiere date on Live with Kelly and Ryan Monday morning.

The nationwide search for the next Idol already started in August with open auditions.

American Idol's return date is less than two years after the finale of what was billed as the "Farewell Season" by Fox, Idol's former home. FremantleMedia North America, the series' production company, wanted to bring it back, and Fox wasn't interested in reviving it so soon after saying goodbye (Fox TV chair Dana Walden said that would be "fraudulent"), so ABC snatched it up. Trent Harmon was the winner of that American Idol's final season on Fox.

American Idol's two-hour premiere starts Sunday, March 11 at 8/7c on ABC.