American Idol's new judges' panel is complete.

Country singer Luke Bryan confirmed that he and legendary pop crooner Lionel Richie will join Katy Perry on ABC's upcoming reboot of the vocal competition series.

Bryan -- who was already known to be joining the show -- made the announcement in a video posted to social media Friday.

"I'm so excited and proud to announce that I will be one of the three judges on ABC's American Idol," he said. "I will be joined with the beautiful Miss Katy Perry and my hero, Mr. Lionel Richie, and my fellow Georgia boy Ryan Seacrest."

Richie is known for his work solo and with the Commodores. His hits include "Easy," "Endless Love," "Lady," "Truly" and "All Night Long."

The trio will make their first appearance together on Wednesday's Good Morning America.

American Idol is moving to ABC from Fox, where it ended a 15-season run last year. It was once the biggest show on TV, but by the end of its run it wasn't even the biggest singing show (that would be NBC's The Voice). The judges in its final season on Fox were Jennifer Lopez, Keith Urban and Harry Connick, Jr.

Fox canceled the show because it was very expensive to make, ratings were down and producer Fremantle Media didn't want to make cost-cutting format changes. But ABC stepped in to revive it and paid handsomely to do so -- Perry is reportedly getting paid $25 million to appear.

ABC will make changes to make the show its own. "This is going to be ABC's version of American Idol, so we are very excited," ABC Entertainment president Channing Dungey said in May. "I think you guys will see when we unveil our version of the show that it is going to have a very clear ABC hallmark and brand on it at that point."

American Idol will premiere on ABC in 2018.