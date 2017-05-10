ABC thinks American Idol's life would suck without Kelly Clarkson.

The network has "serious interest" in bringing on the Season 1 winner as a judge for the revival, TMZ reports.

And as for Clarkson, she's reportedly working to clear her schedule for when American Idol will film.

If this happens, it will be a nice return to the fold for Clarkson, who worked to distance herself from Idol early in her career, separating from creator Simon Fuller's 19 Entertainment for her management and even recording an album called Breakaway. She has been involved with the franchise in recent seasons, appearing as a performer and a mentor, but this would be a full Idol re-integration.

4 Burning Questions We Have About the American Idol Revival

TMZ also reports that the audition shows will take place at Disney World and possibly Disneyland, rather than having the production travel all over the country like it used to.

It's unclear whether the show will air twice a week, like it was on Fox, or once a week, with voting results revealed the following week. This would make it easier for the judges and the host, who TMZ is pretty certain will be original host Ryan Seacrest.