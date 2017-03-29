After Ryan Murphy revealed that American Horror Story's seventh season would be inspired by the 2016 presidential election, fans immediately began dream-casting their favorite AHS stars as real-life political figures -- but they weren't the only ones! Actress Sarah Paulson has her own idea of who she'd like to play in the new season.

"I'd love to play Kellyanne Conway," Sarah Paulson told TVGuide.com at PaleyFest. "First of all, where is she? We haven't seen her in a couple weeks. What's going on? ... She was everywhere. We could not get her to shut up. And now, where is she? ... Don't get me wrong. I'm appreciating the silence, the quiet, but I am curious. That's an American horror story for you: What happened to Kellyanne Conway?"

Some of Paulson's AHS co-stars also had a few casting suggestions for Murphy. "Ivanka Trump," Denis O'Hare joked, before settling on Steve Bannon "because he's the scariest person alive."

American Horror Story: Everything we know about Season 7, and beyond

"I'd have to probably do a little work on my face, but I think he'd be really interesting because he's truly horrifying," O'Hare continued. "I could also play Paul Manafort, but he's not quite as interesting because he also got ejected soon. And Mike Pence is really scary in a sort of smiley mask."

"Maybe Paul Ryan," mused Cheyenne Jackson, "just because you think what you see is what you get, but there's a lot under the surface. There's a lot under that little grin."

Of course, as it stands now, only Paulson, Evan Peters and Billy Eichner are officially confirmed to appear in the seventh season.