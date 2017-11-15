Now that American Horror Story: Cult has come to its bloody, twisted conclusion, it's time to start looking ahead to the next installment of Ryan Murphy's horror juggernaut. Thus far, details are scarce about Season 8, but based on some hints dropped by Murphy and some of the series' stars, we have a pretty good idea of some potential paths the franchise might take.

Here's everything we know so far about Season 8 of American Horror Story:

1. It will premiere in 2018. While we don't have an exact premiere date, Murphy has previously said that he prefers Horror Story seasons to wrap up well before the holiday season, so look for Season 8 to follow in Cult's footsteps and premiere in fall of next year.

2. Sarah Paulson will be back. Murphy's favorite muse, who's appeared in every season of the anthology thus far, has confirmed that she'll return again for Season 8. And based on her "preliminary conversations" with Murphy, Paulson says, there's at least one idea he's considering for the next installment that has her "very excited." Which brings us to our next point...

3. Will it be a crossover season? Ahead of Cult, Murphy teased that one upcoming season of American Horror Story would be a crossover between the Murder House and Covenseasons. As of now, it's unclear whether that will be Season 8, but it seems unlikely based on the clues below. (FX has thus far renewed American Horror Story through Season 9.)

4. It might have something to do with lust or violence. OK, OK, we know that every season of American Horror Story has something to do with lust and violence, but according to this Instagram post by Murphy, each season of AHS thus far has corresponded to one of the nine circles of hell. Murder House was limbo, Asylum was fraud, Freak Showwas greed, and so on. The two that haven't been "used" yet are lust and violence.

5. It might take place during the American Revolution. Murphy is known for hiding clues in each season about the theme for the next season. In Cult, as some eagle-eyed (and -eared) viewers have noted on Reddit, there have been a number of references to a "revolution" and a "crown." The opening credit sequence also features a statue of George Washington. Is Murphy trying to hop on board the Hamilton train and take us back to 1776? And if so, can Lin-Manuel Miranda please guest-star?

6. Butte, Montana may factor in somehow. Another moment in Cult that some viewers glommed onto was the repeated references to Butte, Montana after Winter (Billie Lourd) buys Beverly Hope (Adina Porter) a train ticket out of town. Unfortunately, this would blow the American Revolution theory out of the water because, while Butte has been the site of some mining disasters and several lynchings, it was not established as a city until 1864.

What are some of your theories about American Horror Story Season 8?