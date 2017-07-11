If you're already antsy for American Horror Story Season 7, we get it. The hiatus in between seasons is always hard, but at least this one is almost over -- or at least we think it is.

American Horror Story's premiere is most likely just a few months away. The first five seasons of AHS premiered on FX in October, but last season, Roanoke, debuted in mid-September. It's hard to say definitively whether Season 7 will follow the new September trend or go back to the original October debut, but we're betting on the former and here's why.

Currently, FX's new drama Snowfall airs in Horror Story's typical timeslot (Wednesdays at 10/9c). The John Singleton series is scheduled to air its finale on Sept. 6, opening up the chance for AHS to return as early as Sept. 13, only one day earlier than Roanoke's debut last year.

Although we loved when AHS premiered in October -- it being the spookiest of all the months -- we're hoping our prediction of a September debut comes true. With the exception of Murder House, which aired its season finale on Dec. 21, the other installments that debuted in October were forced to take a hiatus and wrap up their seasons in January. We'd much rather have AHS premiere early in the fall and run straight through like Roanoke did than have to wait weeks for the final few episodes, which is what we suffered through for Asylum, Coven, Freak Show and Hotel.

Either way, it's all speculation until FX confirms a premiere date. But if we were you, we'd start counting down until September.