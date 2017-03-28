Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Billy Eichner has joined the cast of American Horror Story's upcoming seventh season.

The comedian, best known for his confrontational man-on-the-street series Billy on the Street, has landed a recurring role in the FX anthology series, Deadline reports.

No details about Eichner's character have been released, but Deadline reports he is playing a confidant of Sarah Paulson's character and "will mostly be wearing mysterious tank tops," whatever that means.

Eichner is the third actor confirmed for the season, which will be inspired by the 2016 presidential election. He'll appear opposite AHS regulars Paulson and Evan Peters, with more returning favorites expected to be confirmed in the coming months.

The role marks Eichner's first major dramatic role. His other credits include the Hulu comedy Difficult People, which returns for a third season Aug. 8, and Parks and Recreation, in which he played Parks Department employee Craig.