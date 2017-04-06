Now Playing American Horror Story Stars Reveal the Moments They Got Scared on the Set

Billie Lourd is making the jump from one Ryan Murphy show to another. The Scream Queens actress will appear in Season 7 of Murphy's FX anthology series American Horror Story, according to Deadline.

As usual, very little is known about the new season, but we do know that it will tackle the 2016 presidential election. However, viewers will not see Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton as characters on the show because "the themes of American Horror Story have always been allegories," Murphy recently revealed.

Although details about Lourd's character are also predictably nonexistent, she joins a cast that also includes Murphy favorites Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters, as well as franchise newcomer Billy Eichner.