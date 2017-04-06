American Horror Story has been scaring fans for six seasons now, but do the actors ever get spooked on set?

"In Roanoke, [I got scared] a couple times," Cheyenne Jackson admitted. "We shoot at night and you're in the middle of the woods at four in the morning and they add fog and Kathy Bates is coming at you with a cleaver. It's a little scary."

Jackson's co-star Denis O'Hare also said he couldn't help but feel a little fear during the filming of the experimental season. "Roanoke was weird because we had a studio house on the set and then we had the house out in the woods. And the house out in the woods was sort of unfinished and always filled with people, but the house on set was always scary," O'Hare said.

However, Sarah Paulson was seemingly immune to the fear her co-stars felt on set. "It's hard to be scared when you have a microphone in your face from above that looks like a gerbil," Paulson explained.