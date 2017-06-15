Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing American Horror Story's most groundbreaking season to life with a terrifying new maze inspired by American Horror Story: Roanoke.

As part of Halloween Horror Nights, the Roanoke maze will bring guests to the backwoods of North Carolina where the Last Colony continues their reign of terror. There, guests will get their very own chance to run from The Butcher, the cannibalistic Polk family and all the other evil spirits who want nothing more than to maim, kill and soak the ground with the sacrificial blood of their victims.

"The macabre mind of Ryan Murphy brings a treasure-trove of limitless possibilities to Halloween Horror Nights," said John Murdy, Universal Studios Hollywood's creative director. "Because of the multitude of terrifying layers that come to life within this latest installment of FX's American Horror Story, we are devoting our entire maze to uncovering every twisted detail to fully immerse our guest into the Roanoke storyline."

Last year, Universal Studios created one maze that was based on three seasons of Horror Story: Murder House, Freak Show and Hotel.

Universal Studios' Roanoke maze will open on Friday, Sept. 15. American Horror Story's seventh season, which will be inspired by the 2016 election, will premiere on FX this fall.