American Horror Story will haunt your TV forever.

FX renewed the anthology series for two more installments on Thursday, adding an eighth and ninth season in addition to the previously announced seventh season, which will arrive later this year.

"American Horror Story launched the modern limited series revolution and -- as evidenced by the most recent installment Roanoke -- it remains as vital today as when Murder House stunned audiences six years ago," FX CEO John Landgraf said in a statement. Season 8 or Season 9 could be the Murder House/Coven crossover that co-creator Ryan Murphy announced in October. Murphy had previously teased a secret Season 7 installment written by a single writer.



Like Season 6, the theme of Season 7 will be kept under wraps, Landgraf told reporters at the Television Critics Association winter previews Thursday. He knows the Season 7 theme, but not those of Seasons 8 and 9.



Asked if the Season 7 theme could be one of the Season 6 decoy promos, Landgraf said, "Can't answer that question. You guys can ask Ryan that question and if he chooses to answer it, he can answer it."

Later, after a session for one of Murphy's other FX series (that would be FEUD), the prolific producer told Deadline that stars Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson would return for Season 7, before adding, "There are only three people who know what season 7 is about. Dana Walden, John Landgraf and Sarah Paulson."

Walden is the Chairman and CEO of the Fox Television Group.

American Horror Story is the most popular series FX has ever produced, and it will probably continue until Murphy and Brad Falchuk decide they don't want to do it anymore.